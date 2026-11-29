After being pushed back to the weekend due to a storm, Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade marked its 100th year in New York on Saturday, but not everyone was on board with the event and the celebrations.

Steve Guest, a conservative communications professional who previously worked as special communications adviser to Texas senator Ted Cruz, shared a clip of performers in vibrant outfits dancing in the parade and wrote: “What the hell NBC.”

He continued: “The Thanksgiving Day parade is supposed to be a children’s program. What the hell are these costumes!?!?!?”

But people soon pointed out what Guest was complaining about: The Rocky Horror Picture Show:

Former naval intelligence officer Travis Akers said: “It’s Rocky Horror Picture Show, you uncultured walnut”:

Chef Joe Gera replied: “Oh calm the f*** down it’s rocky horror”:

“Literally what the f*** are you talking about,” asked evan loves worf:

Pulse nightclub survivor and author Brandon Wolf tweeted: “Imagine learning about Rocky Horror Picture Show in 2026”:

And Glee star Kevin McHale, who is currently appearing in the Broadway production, directed people to a link to buy tickets and said: “Come see @rockyhorrorbway @ Studio 54 to be free of losers like this guy”:

Guest later doubled down on his comments despite the criticism, writing: “This proposed Community Note is deeply revealing. You can watch people with an agenda try to push debauchery into the mainstream next to balloons of Spider-Man and Buzz Lightyear that are obviously directed towards young kids.”

He also shared a Daily Mail US report on the situation and said “the featured image proves my point”.

And it’s not the only theatre-adjacent moment from the parade to generate a discussion on X/Twitter, as one user shared a clip of Paddington Bear talking to NBC reporters, erroneously describing him as a “CGI bear”, which saw other accounts point out their mistake:

One wrote, in all caps: “Put respect on Paddington that’s a puppet”:

The puppet is operated inside by actor Arti Shah, with James Hameed voicing him and controlling his facial expressions.

It appears in Paddington The Musical, with the pair winning Best Actor in a Musical at the Olivier Awards earlier this year for their performance in the production, which continues to play London’s Savoy Theatre.

His appearance on the programme comes ahead of the show’s Broadway transfer in spring next year.

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