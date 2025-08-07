Donald Trump has made a wild claim about his presidential salary, but everyone is saying the same thing.

The US president has made many wild claims throughout his presidency, from outlandish claims about drug prices to the suggestion he’s “ shook more hands than any human is capable of”.

In his most recent brag on Truth Social, Trump suggested he is “the only President” to have donated his salary – $400,000 annually.

He wrote: “I am proud to be the only President (with the possible exception of the Late, Great George Washington) to donate my Salary.

“My first ‘Paycheck’ went to the White House Historical Association, as we make much needed renovations to the beautiful ‘People’s House.’ Great improvements and beautification is taking place at the White House, at levels not seen since its original creation. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

While his claim of being the only president to do so is false (several of his predecessors including John F. Kennedy and Herbert Hoover donated their presidential salaries), many have also highlighted how he has spent eye-watering sums of public money on playing golf , and also made billions while in office.

According to the tracking website Did Trump Golf Today? , 24.5 per cent of Trump’s presidency has been spent golfing.

“To date this term he has spent 52,788,799 taxpayer dollars playing golf. That is the equivalent of 132 years of presidential salary.

“(First term he spent $151.5 million playing golf.) He is also having US taxpayers spend up to $1 billion to modify a plane he will take with him,” one person argued.

Another said: “Here's a better idea. You keep your paycheck, but pay for your golfing.”

Someone else mocked: “Selfless billionaire who altruistically donates his paycheck to worthy causes such as renovating the house he lives in.”

One person said: “He thinks we’re stupid."

“Trump’s golf vacation to Scotland last week cost US taxpayers 25 years’ worth of presidential salary,” pointed out another.

“President Trump is the most selfless president this country has ever seen. Not only does he donate his salary, but he also is paying for all of the beautiful renovations he is making to the People’s house, which future presidents and generations of Americans will be able to enjoy it for years to come,” White House spokesman, Davis Ingle, said.

Why not read…

Trump launches scathing attack on TV and radio hosts with 'no talent'

Apple CEO Tim Cook mocked after giving ‘embarrassing’ gift to Trump

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter