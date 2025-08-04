Trump makes yet another outlandish drug prices claim - this time, no one's buying it

Donald Trump's maths is coming under scrutiny once again following his latest claim about cutting drug prices - and the verdict is it still doesn't add up...

The president was asked what advice he has for Republicans on Capitol Hill heading into the midterms, and that's when Trump brought up the bizarre claim about the "tremendous drop in drug prices".

“You know, we’ve cut drug prices by 1,200, 1,300, 1,400, 1,500 per cent,” he said.

“I don’t mean 50 per cent. I mean 14, 1,500 per cent,”

This clip began making the rounds on social media, where Trump's stats were swiftly criticised as they schooled the commander-in-chief that his calculations would mean Americans would be paid to receive their medication.

"The guy who doesn’t trust the Bureau of Labor statistics jobs numbers thinks that your drug prices were cut by 1,500%," Brian Tyler Cohen wrote.









George Conway posted: "This would mean, in essence, that consumers would be getting paid by manufacturers or retailers to receive medications—in fact, getting paid up to 11, 12, 13, or 14 times what the consumers were previously paying to the sellers for prescriptions. What an utter moron @realDonaldTrump is."









"Wharton School of Economics grad has trouble processing % higher than 100. (1500 percent decrease means drug companies are paying the consumer $15 to take a $1 drug)," Christopher Gibbs shared.









Someone else added: "The lie is one thing. The fact it’s not possible & people believe it is, is the ultimate problem."





"The fact that nobody around him told him this isn’t how numbers work shows you how afraid of him everyone who works for him is," The Tennesse Holler commented.





Scott Barber noted: "Call me crazy, but I feel the leader of the free world should understand percentages."









"Does anyone ever ask him what specific drugs have had their prices cut by 1500% or do we just go with it?" Mike Rothschild shared.

This isn't the first time Trump has made this kind of outlandish claim about cutting drug prices, as he was brutally roasted over similar remarks he made at a Republican dinner last month.

“We’re gonna get the drug prices down. Not 30 per cent or 40 per cent, which would be great. Not 50 per cent or 60 per cent. No, we’re gonna get them down 1,000 per cent, 600 per cent, 500 per cent, 1,500 per cent," he said.

Elsewhere, Trump brutally mocked after making ridiculous drug prices claim, and Trump claims his economy is 'making it rain' - but is it all true?

