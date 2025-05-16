Trump bizarrely claims he's 'shook more hands then any human is capable of'

Donald Trump made a bizarre claim on his way home from his tour of the Middle East (May 15) saying that he's shaken more hands than any human is capable of.

Speaking to press aboard Air Force One the president bragged about shaking hands with "big people" and claimed they were starving for love after only receiving a fist bump from Joe Biden.

Trump has been on a tour of the Middle East meeting with the president of Syria, King of Saudi Arabia and Emir of Qatar among other important delegates.

Why not read...

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings