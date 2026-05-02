The 2026 Met Gala is now mere sleeps away, and the fashion community is awash with predictions as to what this year's A-listers could be wearing.

The co-chairs for this year's event in New York include Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour, as well as Beyoncé, who is marking 2026 as her first appearance at the Met Gala in 10 years.

Doja Cat, Lauren Sánchez, Sabrina Carpenter, and Sam Smith are among the other celebrities we can expect to see walk the carpet on Monday (4 May).

This year's theme is 'Fashion is Art', so we're expecting plenty of hand-craft detailing, intricate designs, and sculptural silhouettes.

Past themes have included Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion (2024), Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty (2023), In America: An Anthology of Fashion (2022) and In America: A Lexicon of Fashion (2021).

The event is an opportunity for designers to go all out and showcase their best couture looks, often collaborating with the celebrities they're dressing to create a look that feels authentically them; which is why it's become such a staple in the fashion calendar since its conception in 1948.

It's also the event each year where we see more playful, experimental looks from our favourite celebrities, often accessorised with some seriously expensive jewels to match.

At the Met, bigger is better.

In fact, among the most expensive looks are a $100 million necklace, a 129-carat necklace, and extremely rare blue diamonds, some of which have never been worn before.

Neil Dutta, Managing Director at Angelic Diamonds, explains what actually drives that value, from the rarity of coloured diamonds to the complexity of working with stones of this scale, and why certain pieces carry more weight than others.

Here's a look back at some of the most expensive Met Gala looks of all time...

Isha Ambani – Cartier Toussaint Necklace (2025)

Value: $100 million





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“Isha Ambani’s necklace is one of those pieces that almost doesn’t feel real at first glance", says Neil. "You’re looking at over 480 carats of diamonds, with an 80-carat centre stone. What gives it more depth is the reference to a Cartier design originally created for Indian royalty. It’s that link to a known historical piece that elevates it beyond simply being large, and for making it on the list as the most expensive.”

Emma Chamberlain - Cartier Choker (2022)

Value: $30 million

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“This choker carries real significance because of its connection to the Patiala Necklace, one of Cartier’s most complex commissions", Neil notes. "Much of that original piece was lost, so what we’re seeing here is part of something that no longer exists in full. Naturally, that’s going to draw attention as it’s a historic piece of jewellery history finally resurfacing.”

Priyanka Chopra - Bulgari Laguna Blu Diamond Necklace (2023)

Value: $25 million





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“The 11.6-carat Laguna Blu diamond is incredibly rare because of its colour", says Neil. "Blue diamonds form under very specific conditions, which makes them particularly scarce. Originally set in a ring, moving it into a necklace allows the stone to take a more central role, which feels appropriate given its rarity.”

Rihanna - Bulgari & Belperron High Jewellery (2023)

Value: $25 million





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“What stands out here is the decision to combine pieces from different houses", Neil tells us. "High jewellery is often worn as a set, so mixing Bulgari with Belperron is a confident move. However, this mirrors the way Rihanna approaches fashion more broadly, often bringing together pieces that wouldn’t traditionally be worn together, which is why it feels intentional rather than overstyled.”

Priyanka Chopra - Bulgari Emerald Necklace (2025)

Value: $20 million





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Neil says; “Emeralds at this size are exceptionally uncommon, particularly with the level of colour and clarity you’re seeing here. They’re naturally more fragile than diamonds, so cutting and setting a stone of over 240 carats in a way that can still be worn takes a great deal of care. At that point, the focus naturally stays on the stone itself.”

Gigi Hadid - Jacob & Co. Diamond Set (2021)

Value: $12 million





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“The high price point comes down to the quality of the diamonds and how well they’ve been matched", Neil notes. "A necklace of over 100 carats needs consistency in colour and clarity across every stone, which isn’t easy to achieve. hen it’s done properly, the effect is quite seamless.”

Dua Lipa – Tiffany & Co. Lucida Star Necklace (2023)

Value: $10 million

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Neil explains: “There’s a clear nod to the Tiffany Diamond in how this has been cut, which is why it feels so recognisable. It was also the first time it had been worn, and pieces like this don’t tend to appear casually. It points to Tiffany positioning it as something they want people to remember.”

Jennifer Lopez - Harry Winston Collection (2019)

Value: $8.8 million

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Neil concludes: “This is a classic red carpet look. A 129-carat necklace centred around a purple sapphire, surrounded by diamonds to lift it. It’s a style that works because it’s clear and striking, even from a distance.”

The Met Gala 2026 takes place on Monday 4 May.

Why not read...

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