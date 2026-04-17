Olivia Rodrigo releases lead single 'Drop Dead' - fans give their verdict

New music from Olivia Rodrigo is finally here.

The lead single 'Drop Dead' from her forthcoming third studio album, you seem so sad for a girl so in love, dropped today (April 17), and it comes around two and a half years since her last album, 2023's Guts.

The singer also released a music video for 'Drop Dead,' where she can be seen singing and dancing around the Palace of Versailles in France.

Sound-wise, 'Drop Dead' is a synth-heavy and dreamy track compared to her previous rock-influenced music.

What has Olivia said about the song?

YouTube/Olivia Rodrigo

"Drop dead is out now. I love this song so much!" the 23-year-old wrote on Instagram following the song's release.

“It’s the first chapter in the story of You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love and it makes me wanna skip around and roll the windows down and make out!"

“I was lucky enough to film the music video at the Palace of Versailles a few months ago with the wonderful (director Petra Collins) and I’m so stoked with how it turned out," she added.

The Cure reference

YouTube/Olivia Rodrigo

In the song, there's a reference to British band, The Cure, as Rodrigo sings, "You know all the words to ‘Just Like Heaven’/And I know why he wrote them now that you’re standing right here”.

Last summer, she brought out Robert Smith as a surprise guest during her Glastonbury headline set, where they performed ‘Friday I’m In Love’ and ‘Just Like Heaven,' and these performances were later released on her ‘Live From Glastonbury 2025’ album.

What are fans saying about the song and music video?

Fans have been reacting to the track and music video on social media, with some describing it as "pop perfection" and "goated."

One person said, "Not even exaggerating when I say this is absolute pop perfection."





A second person gave the song five stars.









"Her lead single run is so GOATED," a third person wrote.





A fourth person commented, "Olivia Rodrigo in drop dead be like," comparing it to the scene from Frozen where Anna sings "Love Is an Open Door".





"The way Olivia Rodrigo is incapable of writing a bad song."





"She just gets it," someone else said, comparing stills from the music video to stills from the latest season of The Summer I Turned Pretty.













"Hello, budget hello pop princess."

From the new song, fan are also already predicting the concept and themes on the rest of the album.

"She’s about to tell the story of their relationship chronologically oh my god," one person theorised.





A second person said, "Olivia’s album is going to be a MASTERPIECE staring off with first falling for the person and the process of falling in love and then still the sadness that comes with it ………. YOU SEEM PRETTY SAD FOR A GIRL SO IN LOVE."





"So the album really is going from 'girl so in love' to 'you seem pretty sad,' a third person posted.

When is the album release date?

At least we don't have too long to wait to find out, as Rodrigo's album you seem so sad for a girl so in love, is out on June 12.

Elsewhere from Indy100, Who is hosting and performing on SNL tonight? 11 April lineup revealed, and Is new Charli xcx music coming?

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.