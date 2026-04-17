PS6 to have feature everyone will love claims leaker

A leaker claims the speculated PS6 console will contain a feature everyone will absolutely love.

The PS6 has not yet been officially confirmed by Sony but the company has previously said a new console is "top of mind".

There have been all sorts of rumours and speculation about Sony's next console, including around its release date, price and that there is likely to be a handheld device that releases alongside it.

And according to Tom on the latest episode of Moore's Law Is Dead's Broken Silicon Podcast, he claims the PS6 will play PS4 and PS5 games through backwards compatibility.

- YouTube youtu.be

He said: "What I want to leak today ... this document is years old and it directly shows Canis [the codename for the PS6] has backwards compatibility support. Another part of this doc, it literally says 'back compat PS4, PS5'.

"The PS6, yes, it has backwards compatibility to PS4 and PS5 and they explicitly say it all over the place. Even the handheld, they explicitly say it runs PS6, PS5, and PS4 games."

The PS5 has backwards compatibility with PS4 games but PlayStation consoles have not always had this.

Most PS3 consoles did not run a vast majority of PS2 games and the PS4 did not have any backwards compatibility at all. This was before the true growth of digital game libraries though.

This was reposted in the PS6 Subreddit and a lot of gamers agree backwards compatibility should be standard in modern consoles.

Cyrano4747 said: "It would be shocking beyond belief and an absolutely fatal blow to the system if it didn't. Backwards compatibility isn't a nice extra these days, it's a stone cold requirement."

Another commented: "The question should be if it's going to have backward compatibility with PS3."

"Well no s***," declared a third. "They can't put that genie back in the bottle and also people being tied to their game libraries keeps people invested in the platform. If you sell a PS6 that doesn't have backwards compatibility you're basically saying 'now is the best time to switch off Playstation'."

To be clear, the PS6 has not been officially confirmed by Sony at the time of writing.

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