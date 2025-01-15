Donald Trump critics 'switch to Pepsi' over bizarre Diet Coke inauguration gift

Alongside being known for his trademark hairstyle and odd enunciations, US president-elect Donald Trump has long made headlines for his incredibly unhealthy food choices – such as his love of Diet Coke and his go-to McDonalds order of two Big Macs, two Fillet-O-Fish and a chocolate milkshake.

Indeed, the Daily Mailreports that he plans to reinstall a button in the Oval Office of the White House which brings him a Diet Coke on-demand.

And ahead of his second inauguration – now just days away – it’s been revealed that the Coca Cola Company has marked the upcoming event by giving Trump a commemorative bottle of Diet Coke.

Trump’s deputy director of communications, Margo Martin, shared a picture of the Republican with the bottle to Twitter/X on Tuesday.

She wrote: “Tonight, President Trump received the first ever Presidential Commemorative Inaugural Diet Coke bottle from the Chairman and CEO of Coca Cola Company, James Quincy.”

In the pictures, a letter from the company inside the gift box can be seen stating Coca Cola is “proud to continue our decades-long tradition of celebrating the US presidential inauguration with a commemorative bottle”.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Trump critics took the opportunity to declare they’d be switching to Pepsi instead going forward, and that the rival brand is “better”:

Others have joked that Trump’s pick for health secretary – anti-vaxxer Robert F Kennedy Jr – won’t approve of the gift, given his past comments about the Republican eating “just poison” and his plans to tackle junk food:

And some referred back to what the Coca Cola Company said in the aftermath of the January 6 insurrection:

It’s not the first time Coca Cola has gifted commemorative bottles to presidents, as they’ve previously done so for Joe Biden and Barack Obama – with one of the latter’s bottles purportedly being sold on eBay for $29.99 (£24.50).

