Trump uses DoorDash driver in bizarre Oval Office McDonald's tax stunt

Donald Trump orchestrated a theatrical delivery of McDonald’s to the Oval Office on Monday, using the occasion to promote a tax policy he claims benefits Americans earning gratuities. A DoorDash driver, Sharon Simmons, was central to the spectacle, receiving a $100 tip from the president himself.

Ms Simmons, sporting a "DoorDash Grandma" T-shirt, approached the Oval Office’s exterior door as media cameras rolled. Mr Trump emerged, greeting her with, "Hello. Nice to see you," before exclaiming, "Look at this!" and then, addressing reporters, quipped, "This doesn’t look staged, does it?"

The elaborate setup was, of course, meticulously planned. Gaining access to the White House grounds, let alone the Oval Office and close proximity to the president, necessitates prior permission, extensive security checks, and background screenings.

The White House has been keen to draw attention to a provision within a Trump-backed tax and spend package, approved last summer, which temporarily allows Americans to deduct certain federal taxes from tip income. The policy permits eligible workers to deduct up to $25,000, though it phases out for those with higher earnings.

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Officials are intensifying this publicity drive ahead of Tax Day on Wednesday. This effort comes despite the issue being overshadowed for weeks by the war in Iran, which has driven up petrol prices and unsettled financial markets, and more recently by Mr Trump’s ongoing dispute with Pope Leo XIV.

McDonald’s has long been a favourite of the president, a preference he has previously leveraged for political ends. Famously, he ordered vast quantities of fast food, including McDonald’s, to serve the visiting NCAA football champion Clemson Tigers in 2019 during his first term, when a government shutdown had reduced White House kitchen staff. He also made a memorable stop during his 2024 re-election campaign at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s, where he worked the fry station and fielded questions from reporters at the drive-thru.

On Monday, Ms Simmons, identified by DoorDash as being from Arkansas, explained how the tax changes had helped reduce the amount of income she needed to declare. She later told reporters she earned over \$11,000 in tips annually, though exact figures on her savings were not provided for verification.

Mr Trump then asked her, "Would you like to do a little news conference with me?" and had her stand somewhat awkwardly beside him as he answered questions about his threats to blockade the Strait of Hormuz and his refusal to apologise to Pope Leo.

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The president eventually inquired of Ms Simmons: "I think you voted for me. Do you think?" To which she responded, "Um, maybe." Undeterred, Mr Trump continued: "I heard you're a great supporter. We appreciate it."

When a reporter later asked if the White House was a good tipper, Ms Simmons hesitated: "Um ... potentially."

"Wait," Mr Trump crowed, reaching into his pocket for a $100 bill and handing it to Ms Simmons with a grin. She accepted the money, laughed, and finished, "Yes, very," as the president patted her on the back and beamed.

Mr Trump also extended an invitation to Ms Simmons and her husband for a UFC bout he is helping to stage on the White House lawn to mark his 80th birthday in June. He then turned to Ms Simmons again, pressing her on whether she believes "men should play in women's sports" — a frequent topic for him as he criticises Democrats for their stance on transgender rights.

"I really don’t have an opinion on that," Ms Simmons replied, prompting Mr Trump to push, "I’ll bet you do."

"No, no," she insisted. "I’m here about no tax on tips."

The White House later confirmed that Mr Trump personally delivered the food — consisting of cheeseburgers and fries — to West Wing staff. It did not specify if he received a tip for doing so.