XBOX Project Helix LIVE: Disc-to-digital rollout gets major studio on board

XBOX's new disc-to-digital programme has got a major studio on board after it appeared to not yet be participating in the new scheme.

It's speculated this could be a feature for Microsoft's upcoming Project Helix, the next-generation XBOX console which is already "deep in development" after being officially teased.

This has sparked all sorts of speculation around Project Helix's release date, price, specs and hardware, with widespread rumours suggesting the main console could be a hybrid gaming PC, with backwards compatibility also expected to continue to be a major part of Microsoft's next-generation strategy.

Indy100's XBOX Project Helix live blog has all the latest release date rumours, price updates, hardware leaks, specs, disc drive news, backwards compatibility updates and announcements from Microsoft and XBOX as they happen.

XBOX disc-to-digital rollout gets major studio on board Ubisoft games are now available through XBOX's disc-to-digital programme. The new scheme allows players to put physical copies of their games into XBOX Series X/S and XBOX One disc drives which then obtains a digital license for that title. It was spotted online that Ubisoft games were not initially available for this but this now seems to have changed. Games from some other major companies, such as Square Enix, Bandai Namco and Atlus, are not yet available but this is only the first part of the scheme's rollout so these studios, and others which may have not yet signed up, may do so later on.

XBOX disc-to-digital rollout not off to best start It seems XBOX's rollout of its new disc-to-digital scheme is not off to the best start as it's been spotted on social media a number of publishers have not yet signed up to it. The new scheme allows players to put physical copies of their games into XBOX Series X/S and XBOX One disc drives which then obtains a digital license for that title. The aim is to make player libraries more readily available across different devices instead of having to play their games on just the one console. But while XBOX CEO Asha Sharma confirmed thousands of games are already included, titles from some of the biggest publishers are not yet available. It's been spotted Ubisoft has not yet signed up and others include Square Enix, Bandai Namco and Atlus. To note, this is only the first part of the scheme's rollout so these studios, and others which may have not yet signed up, may do so later on.

XBOX Project Helix will be more than just one console XBOX CEO Asha Sharma has said Project Helix will be more than just the one console. Speaking to BBC at Gamescom, she said: "We're not sharing more on Helix, I know you had to ask it [about the console having a disc drive]. "But look, we've been hard at work on a great next generation and a great family of devices for Helix and we'll share more soon." So it seems there's likely to be a number of devices that come under the Project Helix umbrella, perhaps similar to the speculated accompanying handheld console to the PS6.

Elsewhere from Indy100:

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings.