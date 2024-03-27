Trump's $60 'God Bless the USA bible' sparks outrage online

Donald Trump has sparked outrage online once again - this time by selling a "God Bless the USA bible" during Holy Week for $60.

On March 26, Trump took to his own social media platform, Truth Social, to promote a "God Bless the USA bible", named after country singer Lee Greenwood's 1984 track.

He posted: "Happy Holy Week! Let’s Make America Pray Again. As we lead into Good Friday and Easter, I encourage you to get a copy of the God Bless The USA bible."

In the FAQs section of its website, it clearly states this is the only bible endorsed by Trump and Greenwood.

Holy Week is the week beginning Palm Sunday through to Easter and is the last weekend of Lent, a 40-day period of prayer, fasting and almsgiving for Christians.

Trump says in a video on the site: "Religion and Christianity are the biggest things missing from this country and I truly believe we need to bring them back and bring them back fast.

"We do not answer to bureaucrats in Washington, we answer to God in heaven."

The version of the bible includes a handwritten chorus to 'God Bless the USA' by Greenwood and copies of the US Constitution, Bill of Rights, Declaration of Independence and Pledge of Allegiance.

The website says: "Easy-to-read, large print, and slim design, this bible invites you to explore God’s Word anywhere, any time.

"This bible has been designed so that it delivers an easy reading experience in the trusted King James Version translation."

