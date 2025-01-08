US president-elect Donald Trump is continuing to prepare for his second administration ahead of his inauguration later this month, and his latest policy of renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the ‘Gulf of America’ has, unsurprisingly, raised a lot of eyebrows.

Speaking at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, the Republican said: “We’re going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring.

“That covers a lot of territory. The Gulf of America, what a beautiful name. And it’s appropriate.”

He said the reasoning behind renaming the ocean basin – which borders US states such as Florida and Louisiana in the north and Cuba and the Mexican city of Cancún in the south – is that “we do most of the work there and it’s ours”, and that an official announcement will be made “at a future date pretty soon”.

Meanwhile, staunch Trump supporter and Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has revealed she has already directed her staff to write up legislation certifying the name change in official documents.

Writing on X, MTG shared the text of the bill and said it was “ready to file first thing Thursday morning”.

“It’s our gulf. The rightful name is the Gulf of America and it’s what the entire world should refer to it as.

“As soon as President Trump made his announcement, I directed my staff to get the bill drafted,” she said.

And Americans have since taken to the platform to point out such a nonsensical policy doesn’t exactly help with egg prices, which Trump claimed were lower when he was president than they are now under Kamala Harris’ vice presidency:

"You idiots voted for lower egg prices and you're getting the 'Gulf of America'," one wrote.

Another added: "Instead of confronting the cost of eggs, Trump says he will change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. Get prepared for four more years of rambling nonsensical pressers filled with Trump’s 3:00am fantasies and speculations."

As well as sharing details of his plans for the Gulf of Mexico, Trump also responded to one reporter to say he is “not going to commit” to ruling out military action to seize control of the Panama Canal and Greenland.

Donald Trump Jr made a visit to the latter this week to reportedly explore his father’s interest in buying the territory from Denmark (who aren’t interested), and claimed Greenland residents “love Trump”.

Everything’s fine…

