Trump makes IQ comment about crowd – did he take a dig at his own supporters?

Donald Trump made a comment about the average IQ in attendance at a recent event – and social media commentators think it could have been a sly dig at his own supporters.

The president was speaking at the Golden Age of American Innovation summit at the Donald J Trump Institute of Peace on Thursday (October 8) in Washington when he made the comments.

“We have an extremely high-IQ audience for a change,” the president said, speaking in front of 300 invited guests.

Trump presented the National Medal of Science to Elon Musk during the summit, as well as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Lisa Su of AMD and Google co-founder Sergey Brin.

Trump said they were “helping pioneer an incredible future for America”, adding: “Because of these people here, we will always be on top. No one else can compete with us.”

People online focused on the IQ comment and pointed out Trump never seems to give compliments like that to the people at his own campaign rallies – with some claiming he was taking a dig at his own supporters.

"trump calls his supporters low IQ..." one said.

"Trump shades his own rally crowds," the Headquarters account posted.





Trump, of course, has a very high opinion about his own IQ .

On October 1, Trump appeared to suggest that he inherited the “highest of IQs” from his late uncle, a celebrated physicist and engineer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

“Did you see the story about my uncle?” Trump asked the reporters. “I have the highest of IQs. I have the highest. I'm fine, and I understand that stuff. You know, my uncle was at MIT for 41 years, and you know, I'm a—I believe in genetics, frankly, and I understand.”

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