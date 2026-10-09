You might think Donald Trump would be focusing on things that people actually care about ahead of the midterm elections – like the rising cost of living in the US, perhaps.

However, he seems to be spending more and more of his time focusing on renaming things and creating pointless culture wars in the process.

First we had the Gulf of Mexico being ‘renamed’ to the Gulf of America . More recently, we’ve seen Trump try to rebrand the Strait of Hormuz and, this week, Trump has been trying to make the concept of “artificial media” a thing.

Given he’s spent time trying to change the names of things, it’s perhaps unsurprising that Trump has said he ‘doesn’t know exactly’ what the number one issue for US voters was ahead of the midterms.

However, Trump has also been trying to make the term “super intelligence” stick over recent weeks – which, unsurprisingly, was then copied by the likes of Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg .

Now, he’s posted on Truth Social about the term, going as far as saying that anyone who continues to use the term “artificial intelligence” instead of “super intelligence” is “THE ENEMY!” .

He wrote: “The White House considers anyone that uses the term, “Artificial Intelligence,” as opposed to the highly accepted new and more accurate term, “Super Intelligence,” THE ENEMY! President Donald J. TRUMP.”

His critics were quick to mock the comments, with many simply posting the term “Artificial Intelligence” in response.





Another wrote: “Imagine if Joe Biden had posted this.”

The Democrats account also pointed out that it’s still referred to as AI on the White House website.

Who knows what Trump will try to rename next.

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