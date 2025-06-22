Trump branded ‘hypocrite’ for bombing Iran thanks to this 2013 social media post

Donald Trump has revealed the US has attacked Iran's three biggest nuclear facilities, in what he's describing as a "spectacular military success" - and it's safe to say it's shook people up.

In the eyes of the president, this is a step forward towards peace between Israel and Iran, however the world is now watching through their fingers as they wait to see what Iran's next move could be.

"There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran far greater that we have witnessed over the last eight days," Trump warned in an address from the White House later last night.

Trump branded ‘hypocrite’ for bombing Iran thanks to this 2014 post Trump branded ‘hypocrite’ for bombing Iran thanks to this 2014 post

"Remember, there are many targets left. Tonight was the most difficult of them all by far, and perhaps the most lethal.

"But if peace doesn't come quickly we will go to those other targets with precision, speed and skill," he adds.

Not only that, but with the UN Secretary General António Guterres saying there is now a "growing risk that this conflict could rapidly get out of control", US citizens have hit out at Trump and branded his actions those of a "hypocrite", thanks to an unearthed Twitter/X post from 2013.

The post, written on 11 November 2013, saw Trump hit out at the then-president Obama over a similar issue, accusing the former politician of planning to attack Iran...exactly as he just did.

"Remember that I predicted a long time ago that President Obama will attack Iran because of his inability to negotiate properly-not skilled!", Trump penned.

And now, of course, the internet has thoughts.

"Check you out, predicting that you suck at negotiating", one person wrote.

"What is it you said again????", another chimed in.





"There's always a tweet", someone else added.

Awkward.

Why not read...

Stephen King delivers his most brutal takedown of Donald Trump yet

Trump is paving over the Rose Garden and people are outraged

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.