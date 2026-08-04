Tucker Carlson: ‘Trump's Iran War is the biggest presidential mistake in 60 years’

Tucker Carlson has reiterated his criticism of Donald Trump over the Iran War, calling it the “most disastrous decision any American president has made” in 60 years.

Carlson has been outspoken in his criticism of Trump over recent times, despite the fact he was previously an ally of the president.

The former Fox News host endorsed Trump for president ahead of the 2024 election. Trump also reportedly said he ‘was even entertaining the idea of tapping Carlson as his veep’.

In 2026, Carlson has said he feels very differently and spoke about his previous endorsement of Trump saying he feels “tormented” after helping him become president .

Since then, Carlson has become one of Trump’s most vocal critics. Earlier this year, he criticised Trump over the Iran War, saying the president is “not good at this” and “not a dealmaker” .

Now, Carlson has torn into Trump again over the war while speaking on Stephen A Smith’s podcast Straight Shooter.

Saying that he warned Trump against the Iran War, Carlson said: “I told him that repeatedly before he did it. It wasn’t, from my perspective, just a mistake. It was like the end of an entire moment in world history where the United States… has enough power to influence events.

“That’s all done, I think, because of this. I think it’s gonna dramatically affect the standard of living in the United States and in Western Europe, which I care about,” he added.





Carlson went on to say it was the biggest mistake made by a president he’d ever seen.

“I think it’s the most disastrous decision any American president has made in my lifetime, and nothing comes close.”

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