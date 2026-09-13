‘Hang it in the Louvre’: Trump’s reaction after Irish president meeting goes viral

On Friday, US president Donald Trump’s son Eric said his father was “willing to open his arms to anyone” and is also “willing to go head to head with anyone” ahead of the Republican’s meeting with Irish president Catherine Connolly on Saturday, but social media users have suggested one viral photograph after the conversation between the two political leaders indicates a different story.

Following their interaction, the Irish president said in a statement that she “conveyed the strong view of the Irish people that the normalisation of war and genocide can never be accepted”, which comes amid Trump’s ongoing war in Iran and his administration’s support of Israel while it has been found by both Amnesty International and a United Nations commission to be committing a genocide in Gaza.

And alongside these strong words emerged an image of Trump walking away from Áras an Uachtaráin (the President’s residence) with Connolly watching on behind him – a photograph which one X/Twitter user said sees Trump looking “like a toddler who was just scolded by mom”:

Freelance journalist Niecy O’Keeffe imagined how the conversation ended with the words: “Off ya f***, son”:

Independent Irish MEP Luke Flanagan tweeted: “Hang it in the Louvre”:

And singer-songwriter Bill Madden said: “That’s the look of a man who thought he was walking into a courtesy call – and got the riot act instead”:

Despite what social media users have taken from the viral image, Trump himself spoke positively of the Irish president following the meeting, saying during a speech at the US ambassador’s residence that his Irish counterpart is “terrific”.

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