Donald Trump's running mate JD Vance called Britain an 'Islamist country'

Donald Trump has announced his running mate, JD Vance, who called Britain an “Islamist country” while addressing a crowd last week.

Vance is the 39-year-old Ohio senator who would be one of the youngest vice presidents in US history if Trump were to win the election in November.

Speaking at the National Conservatism conference last Thursday, Vance said that after Labour won the UK election earlier this month, the country would become the first Islamist country with a nuclear weapon.

He said: "I have to beat up on the UK - just one additional thing. I was talking with a friend recently.

"And we were talking about, you know, one of the big dangers in the world, of course, is nuclear proliferation, though, of course, the Biden administration doesn't care about it.

"And I was talking about, you know, what is the first truly Islamist country that will get a nuclear weapon and we were like, maybe it's Iran, you know, maybe Pakistan already kind of counts and then we sort of finally decided maybe it's actually the UK, since Labour just took over."

Vance also made controversial statements following the assassination attempt on Trump last weekend. Writing on Twitter/X, he blamed remarks by Democrats, including Biden, for inciting the attack.



Writing on Twitter/X after the news he was to be Trump’s running mate was announced on Tuesday (July 6), he wrote: "Just overwhelmed with gratitude.

"What an honor it is to run alongside President Donald J. Trump. He delivered peace and prosperity once, and with your help, he'll do it again.

"Onward to victory!"

