Trump branded ‘snowflake’ as tarpaulin covers up Kennedy Center removal

US president Donald Trump suffered another humiliating moment on Friday, when signage which placed his name on the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts was removed from the building following a court order last month – albeit behind some tarpaulin so members of the public couldn’t see.

Washington D.C. district judge Christopher Cooper noted that Congress made it “crystal clear” that the building is to be named after former president John F. Kennedy, and that it “cannot bear any other formal name or public memorial” based on a “unilateral say-so” from a Trump-appointed board.

“Congress gave the Kennedy Center its name, and only Congress can change it,” he said.

Unsurprisingly, Trump didn’t take this news well, fuming on Truth Social on 29 May that “there has never been a President of the United States who has been treated so unfairly by the Courts” as he has.

Fast forward to Friday, and the name was finally taken off the Kennedy Center building, with crowds showing up to watch the moment happen.

But when footage was shared online of scaffolding and tarpaulin being erected and hiding workers who removed the lettering, Trump was described by social media users as a “loser”:

“Has there ever been a bigger snowflake in the history of the world than Donald Trump,” asked political commentator Jo Carducci, better known as JoJoFromJerz:

Democratic strategist Jon Cooper tweeted: “Nothing screams ‘strong leader’ like draping theatre curtains over your own petty rejection. Fragile ego on full display”:

Retired US Air Force colonel Moe Davis said it was a “waste of time and money to shield the delicate eggshell ego of old Rumpled Thinksin”:

“Trump is embarrassed,” declared strategist Christopher Webb:

“How fitting that this ended with yet another shameful cover-up, though. Perfectly, perfectly Trumpian,” said Protect Democracy writer and editor Amanda Carpenter:

The takedown of the Trump signage came on the same day that a federal judge agreed to extend a court-ordered block on his administration’s $1.8 billion compensation fund for individuals who claim to be victims of a weaponised government.

Oh dear.

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