Trump Mamdani meeting completely stuns social media - here are the top five moments

US president Donald Trump has met with New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamani in the Oval Office, and after the tense exchange between Trump, vice president JD Vance and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky earlier this year, X / Twitter users have expressed their shock that the meeting between the two politically distinct men actually went quite well.

Mamdani has previously spoken of his willingness to “work with anyone to make life more affordable for the more than 8.5 million people who call this city home”, while Trump once branded the mayor-elect a "communist lunatic" (he's actually a democratic socialist).

Yet, it appears the two of them actually ended up having a civil conversation on Friday (21 November).

Here are the top moments from their remarks given to press following their meeting.

Snap of Trump beaming at Mamdani goes viral

In one picture taken from the conversation with the press, Trump can be seen grinning widely and looking up at Mamdani, who is standing to his right.

One X / Twitter user commented: “Find you somebody who looks at you like Donald Trump looks at Zohran Mamdani.”

Trump tells Mamdani it's ‘OK’ to call him a ‘fascist’

At one point, a reporter asked Mamdani if he thought Trump was a “fascist”, and as he started to respond, the president intervened and said: “That’s OK, you can just say it.”

Among the laughter, Mamdani can be heard saying: “Yes.”

Trump says he would feel comfortable in New York City under a Mamdani administration

When one reporter asked Trump this question, the president replied: “Yeah, I would. I really would. Especially after the meeting.”

Trump: ‘You’re going to have hopefully a really good mayor’

“The better he does, the happier I am, I will say,” Trump added.

Trump tells Mamdani on travel: ‘I’ll stick up for you’

When one reporter asked Mamdani why he flew to Washington to meet with Trump instead of taking the greener option of a train, the mayor-elect replied: “I will use every form of transit and I want to make sure they are all affordable in New York City.”

Trump chipped in too and said: “I’ll stick up for you.”

Yes, all of this really did happen.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.