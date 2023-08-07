Donald Trump has reignited his feud with Megan Rapinoe, hitting out at the football icon after the USA lost to Sweden in the Women’s World Cup.

Defending champions USA suffered a shock loss after being knocked out on penalties at the last-16 stage in a dramatic shoot-out. It marks the first time the USA have failed to make it to the semi-finals of the competition.

The game went to penalties after the match finished goalless after 120 minutes. During the shootout, Rapinoe sent her penalty high over the bar.

Trump, who has hit out at Rapinoe on plenty of occasions in the past, took to Truth Social to criticise Rapinoe after the final result.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

He wrote: “The 'shocking and totally unexpected' loss by the U.S. Women's Soccer Team to Sweden is fully emblematic of what is happening to the our once great Nation under Crooked Joe Biden [sic],' wrote Trump on social media.

“Many of our players were openly hostile to America - No other country behaved in such a manner, or even close.”

He added: “WOKE EQUALS FAILURE.

“Nice shot Megan, the USA is going to Hell!!! MAGA.”

Rapinoe and Trump have been critical of each other on numerous occasions in the past.

Back in 2021, Rapinoe hit back at Donald Trump’s claim Team USA would have won a gold medal if they were not so “woke”.

“If our soccer team, headed by a radical group of Leftist Maniacs, wasn’t woke, they would have won the Gold Medal instead of the Bronze.”

Asked about his comments, Rapinoe said: “It’s a real sad dig into an old bag.

“I’m just like, ‘You’re rooting for people to do bad?’ Yikes.”

Trump singled out Rapinoe in his statement at the time, adding: “The woman with the purple hair played terribly and spends too much time thinking about Radical Left politics and not doing her job!”

In 2019, Rapinoe also said that she was “not going to the f***ing White House” if invited by Mr Trump to celebrate the USWNT World Cup win

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.