Trump winced at the sound of a military flyover and everyone is saying the same thing

US president Donald Trump was pictured wincing at the sound of a military flyover – and everyone is saying the same thing.

On Wednesday (23 September), the Trump administration quite literally rolled out the red carpet to greet China’s president Xi Jinping at his plane which landed at the military air base Joint Base Andrews.

The formal greeting marks the first time since 1962 that a US president has personally welcomed a foreign leader at the base, and included a red carpet exit from the plane and a military flyover.

Footage that’s gone viral online shows the moment a military jet flew overhead, prompting Trump to wince at the loud noise. Meanwhile, Jinping, who was standing to his right, did not flinch or show any reaction at all.

The embarrassing moment prompted many to remark on the gap between how Trump and his followers perceive him and the US, and how he actually comes across to the rest of the world.

“That man will sit on Truth Social at 2am posting AI generated photos of himself as a tough guy but in reality he's a b**ch,” someone argued.

Another person suggested: “We have never looked weaker or more pathetic.”

One account mocked: “‘Strength on the world stage’.”

“Trump wincing in pain from the pre prepared show of military bravado he asked for, (a show that is entirely hollow since the U.S. was just militarily defeated by a third rate power) while the Chinese leader barely even acknowledges it and looks bored, is perhaps the best encapsulation of this stage of the declining American empire’s relationship to the east,” someone else argued.

“Mogged,” someone else joked.

Another person added: “Check out MAGA’s tough guy!”

One person asked: “Trump was frightened by his own military flyover while Xi just stood there looking bored.

“This y'all alpha male president??”

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