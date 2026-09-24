PS6 LIVE: PlayStation 6 release date and tech specs 'leaked'

A renowned hardware insider may have leaked information about the PS6's tech specs which hints at the console's release date.

Sony has yet to officially announce the PlayStation 6 but bosses have previously said a new next-generation console is "top of mind". CEO Hiroki Totoki has even said the tech giant is currently assessing market conditions for it.

Specs for the speculated PS6 handheld console, understood to be called Project Canis, have also been 'leaked' by a renowned hardware insider.

Follow Indy100's PS6 live blog below for all the latest Sony announcements, release date, price developments, hardware news, specs, specifications and other confirmed updates and rumours about the next-generation PlayStation.

ICYMI: PS6 release date and tech specs 'leaked' A renowned hardware insider has made claims online about potential PS6 specs which also point to when the console may release. KeplerL2 posted on the NeoGAF forum: "PS6 will be 40TF (teraflops), [XBOX Project] Helix will be 56TF. Both chips are taped out." Teraflops is a measure of computer processing speed and chips being taped out means the final design blueprint of an integrated circuit has been completed, verified and sent for production. Claims the chips being taped out has swelled speculation the PS6, along with XBOX Project Helix, could release late in 2027. To be clear, none of this has been officially confirmed.

PS6 release date and tech specs 'revealed' A renowned hardware insider has made claims online about potential PS6 specs which also point to when the console may release. KeplerL2 posted on the NeoGAF forum: "PS6 will be 40TF (teraflops), [XBOX Project] Helix will be 56TF. Both chips are taped out." Teraflops is a measure of computer processing speed and chips being taped out means the final design blueprint of an integrated circuit has been completed, verified and sent for production. Claims the chips being taped out has swelled speculation the PS6, along with XBOX Project Helix, could release late in 2027. To be clear, none of this has been officially confirmed.

PS6 release date and price latest from Sony Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki has shared official updates on plans for the release date and pricing of the expected upcoming PS6 console. Speaking with Wall Street Journal (via Digital Foundry), Totoki said: "We have not yet decided on at what timing we will launch the new console or at what prices. So we would like to really observe and follow the situation." This comes after a renowned hardware insider claims the speculated accompanying handheld console could cost more than $600 on its own and there have been claims from other insiders that the PS6 could release as soon as 2027 - but none of this has been officially confirmed.

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