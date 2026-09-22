Zohran Mamdani has been praised for keeping a stellar poker face while Donald Trump rambled about alleged successes in front of him.

New York City mayor Mamdani’s trademark smile has become one of his most compelling qualities (along with actually doing great work for his city ). But, during a recent event with Trump, he was forced to keep his emotions under the surface.

With Trump in NYC for the UN General Assembly, the pair met for a joint press conference, during which Trump made no secret of his admiration for Mamdani, saying he hopes he will be a “great mayor” and that he’s “certainly got potential”.

At one point, Trump also made claims about ending “eight wars”, having “the best economic numbers” in US history and having an “obligation” not to let “fake news” outlets into the White House.

Throughout, Mamdani managed to keep a remarkably neutral expression for him.

“NEVER play poker with Mamdani. Holy s**t this is impressive,” someone remarked.





Someone else commented: “Impressive impassive face skills by Mamdani .. Only the blinking.”

“Zohran making a ‘you’re probably wondering how I got here’ face the entire time,” another pointed out.

One person added: “Mamdani’s middle distance poker face stare is quite something.”

Another suggested: “He is literally transporting himself to another place and time.”

“Mamdani should get a medal for standing with such patience alongside that bragging. Inside - his mind must’ve exploded. He’s just surviving with rapid blinking of eyes,” one person said.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.