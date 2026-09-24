Amid the press boycott at the White House , a right-wing media organisation attempted to fill the gap – and it went horribly.

Last week, US president Donald Trump took the unprecedented step of banning three different major news organisations from White House press events: CNN, Politico and MS NOW.

In response, the targeted news outlets launched joint legal action against the government (a judge has temporarily overturned the ban). And, in a show of solidarity, almost every other member of the White House press pool has chosen to boycott covering subsequent events, leading to Trump shouting into the void due to a lack of press microphones.

One outlet keen on filling the gap was right wing organisation Real America’s Voice, who attempted to cover Trump’s remarks following his controversial greeting of China’s president Xi Jinping.

But, as footage of the coverage shared online showed, they didn’t quite have the sound quality down.

“The White House pool is boycotting Trump, but Real America’s Voice is trying to fill in the gap. Unfortunately they haven't yet figured out how microphones work so Trump is still yelling into the void,” journalist Aaron Rupar wrote.

Someone posted a screengrab of a post from conservative influencer Nick Sortor bragging about how Real America’s Voice was going to “embarrass” other news organisations with their pool coverage.

They added: “Or maybe just embarrass yourselves.”

Another person mocked: “The best he’s ever sounded.”

Someone else claimed: “This is just embarrassing and pathetic.”

“I like him muted,” another argued.

One person wrote: “This is pure gold.”

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