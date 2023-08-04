Trump was 'irked' by one word during latest arraignment hearing

Former president Donald Trump was reportedly "irked" by a remark made at his court hearing in Washington DC on Thursday.

The Republican made an appearance at a Washington DC court after being indicted on four charges which include conspiracy to defraud the US and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding. This is the former president's third court appearance in four months as a criminal defendant.

After losing the 2020 election to current US president Joe Biden, Trump refused to concede, suggested cases of voter fraud and mounted several legal challenges across US states.

However, it was reported that one instance during the hearing particularly upset the former president.

CNN's Kaitlan Collins said that she'd been told that a remark made towards the 76-year-old had "irked" him.

Trump's attorneys referred to him as "President Trump" to Magistrate Judge Maxilla Upadhyaya.

However, Judge Upadhyaya replied, "Good afternoon, Mr. Trump."

Collins went on to say that whilst the remark "May not sound odd to anyone else, but he is still referred to by his former title, President Trump, when he's at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey, as he is tonight, or at Mar-a-Lago."

Trump pleaded not-guilty to all four charges, and later told reporters that the case was "persecution of a political opponent." He also said that the arraignment was a "very sad day for America".

The charges brought against him do not prevent him seeking reelection in 2024, and he is currently the frontrunner for the Republican nomination.

