Trump Jr wants you to buy mugshot merch from him as he's sick of grifters

Donald Trump Jr has asked people to buy merch of his dad’s mugshot from him instead of people who are just “lining their own pockets”.
During his Triggered podcast on Monday, Trump Jr told listeners that he would rather the money go towards him to help “the cause”, rather than those trying to make a quick buck.
Although he doesn’t seem too opposed, saying he understands “other people have made [a] very good living doing the MAGA merch, even if”, and here comes the distinction, “none of the money actually goes towards the [Trump] campaign or the cause.”
Whilst he clarified that he doesn’t “feel right about profiting” from his dad’s arrest, he stressed that it was “important” to show support for his father. He also promised that he would give “all the profits” to his dad’s legal defence fund to “push back against some of the insanity, the miscarriage of justice.”
Over on Trump Jr’s website, you can purchase a range of mugshot merchandise. From t-shirts, mugs, koozies, posters, stickers and hoodies, all featuring the infamous photo.
He acknowledged that he is not going to be able to stop others from selling merchandise with the photo, saying “that’s the nature of capitalism.”
“But if you’re going to buy it, I figure this is a goof place to do it.”
MediasTouch editor Ron Filipkowski shared the video of Trump Jr’s justification for his selling of the merch:
Junior says he is tired of watching grifters \u201clining their pockets\u201d profiting off Trump\u2019s mug shot merch, so he urges people to just buy it directly from him so they can support \u201cthe cause.\u201d— Ron Filipkowski (@Ron Filipkowski) 1693305382
And of course, people had lots of opinions to share:
Don Jr: "Please cut out the middle man grifters and come straight to us!"— Victoria Brownworth (@Victoria Brownworth) 1693370340
@RonFilipkowski Basically don\u2019t be grifted but other grifters and only let us grift you because you know we Billionaires love money and would like to remain Billionaires after all the dust settles!— ManuMenon \ud83d\udc99ProudImmigrant\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83d\udc99DemocracyFirst (@ManuMenon \ud83d\udc99ProudImmigrant\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83d\udc99DemocracyFirst) 1693333488
@RonFilipkowski \u2018Buy my billionaire dad\u2019s mugshot merch from me so you can help him pay for the legal bill he\u2019s racking up from all the times he betrayed you and everyone else in the country.\u2019\n\nWe live in the upside down folks.— Jo (@Jo) 1693317424
