Trump posts weird animation of Dana White amid press secretary debacle

Amid the ongoing confusion surrounding US president Donald Trump seemingly offering the role of White House press secretary to UFC boss Dana White, the 80-year-old took to Truth Social on Monday to post a Family Guy-style animation of White fielding questions from journalists in the West Wing.

In the minute-long clip, White begins by saying Trump made him press secretary and that he “brought help” – the “help” being MMA fighters.

As reporters ask a range of critical questions - such as whether Trump is a “threat to democracy” and “what are Trump’s pronouns” – White names fighters who then proceed to assault the journalists, such as Russia’s Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev.

Towards the end of the clip, when one journalist asks if Michelle Obama is running for president in 2028, Josh Hokit takes to the podium and declares that she “is a man” before asking, “am I right, America” – the same comment he made at the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House in June.

The animation has since been criticised over on X/Twitter, with Greenlander Orla Joelsen writing: “USA, this is your president. It must be deeply embarrassing to have a president who behaves like this and represents your country on the world stage”:

Wu Tang is for the Children tweeted sarcastically: “Totally normal and totally not an insane post by the President of the United States this morning”:

“Trump now posting AI videos that fantasize about him hiring Russian and Chechen goons to beat up American journalists for asking questions,” said Unherd columnist Richard Hanania:

And @LePapillonBlu2 commented: “Donald Trump should be removed from office for promoting violence against American citizens!”:

Speaking to reporters the same day, Trump said he was actually “kidding” about making White press secretary.

“I was only kidding, but Dana loves the idea … I was kidding, of course.

“That was an example of something where I was kidding, and that people said ‘that’s actually a pretty good idea’,” he said.

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