Blue tsunami 'wiped out' this MAGA podcast as host announces its end

It would seem last week’s “ blue tsunami ” – the historic midterm election win for the Democrats – continues to cause ripples as a right-wing podcast announced it’s stopping.

Following the devastating results for the Republicans, US president Donald Trump has been, by his standards, relatively quiet about it all. But he has been forced to make changes within his administration following the resignation of Susie Wiles, the White House chief of staff. Trump replaced Wiles with Stephen Miller, who previously served as the deputy chief of staff and has been a long-term adviser.

The promotion caused his wife, Katie Miller, a former Trump administration staffer herself who last week admitted she didn’t actually vote in the midterm elections , to announce she is ceasing recording her podcast to spend time raising their four children.

She wrote: “I make every decision based on what’s best for my children and our family.

“With [Stephen Miller] taking on this new role for President Trump, I’ve decided to stop recording new podcast episodes.”

Miller added: “I’ll be cheering President Trump and his team on from outside the administration.”

It doesn’t appear as though it will be much missed.

“I’m sure all 9 listeners are devastated,” someone mocked.

Another argued: “The blue tsunami has also wiped out the Katie Miller podcast.”

Someone else suggested: “Maybe Stephen Miller’s promotion ~will~ result in *one* good thing for the country after all.”

“You didn’t even bother to f**king vote, but sure, you’re a patriot for pausing a podcast,” another pointed out.

One person commented: “She finally had to admit to herself that no one's watching her ridiculously stupid podcasts.”

Someone pointed out: “Four of the last five Katie Miller podcast episodes had fewer than 10,000 viewers.”

“You have a podcast?” another asked.

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