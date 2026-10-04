He’s bragged about acing cognitive tests, and now, US president Donald Trump is claiming he knows “more about anything” than “anybody anywhere in the world”.

Yes, really.

Speaking at a rally in Ohio on Saturday (3 October), the 80-year-old claimed: “I know more about inflation. I know more about everything than anybody in this room, anybody anywhere in the world.

“Well, there’s a woman sitting right over there. She’s a housewife but she’s very good, she’s got a natural instinct for business.

“She perhaps knows more than I do but I actually don’t think so.”

Unsurprisingly, the remarks have since been met with criticism online, with journalist Mehdi Hasan calling for the 25th amendment – pertaining to a person’s ability to serve as president – to be invoked:

Political commentator Molly Ploofkins wrote: “How long have we been listening to his bulls*** now? The world will breathe peace when we don’t have to hear it anymore”:

Author Shannon Watts commented: “WTAF?!?!?!”:

One account responded: “He’s calling everyone morons and the morons applaud”:

Another referenced a comment Trump has made a number of times now and tweeted: “He didn’t even know dumb has a ‘b’ at the end”:

And another said Trump was “totally clueless”:

It’s not the only bizarre brag to raise eyebrows in recent days, as the Republican told an audience in Texas on Thursday (1 October) that he can “go ramp” and “go stairs” when it comes to his walking ability.

We’re not joking.

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