Trump is now bragging about being able to walk up stairs

Donald Trump has set a new low bar for bragging about his accomplishments – this time, boasting about being able to walk up stairs.

Trump was speaking on Thursday (October 1) in front of a crowd in Denton, Texas when he made the strange brag.

In the same speech, Trump made an impassioned plea, urging people to vote Republican in November – or risk him being impeached by the Democrats .

Trump spoke about Joe Biden’s physical health during his previous term.

“You see how many stairs there are?” Trump said.

“I can go ramp, I can go stair, I can go another stair over there… He could never find the stair!"





The comments sparked a reaction on social media. One user wrote: “Speeches like these are why Trump and right-wing influencers only post AI generated content of Trump, instead of the actual videos of him speaking.”





“The current president of the United States (age 80) brags about being able to walk down stairs and acing his dementia test,” another added.

“Somehow, none of this prompts any questions about his health or cognitive abilities from the political media.”





Trump then moved on to the next part of his rambling speech, saying: "We were being laughed at all over the world. They don't laugh at us anymore."

During the same speech in front of people at the Peterbilt Motors Company, Trump said: “I give us an A+ on the government, on economics, on everything.

“We’re doing an extremely poor job of promotion and an extremely great job of running the country.”

Meanwhile, people think Trump ’s new artificial intelligence chat bot was modified to avoid telling the truth about the 2020 presidential election.

In an announcement on Tuesday, US president Trump launched Trump.gov – a “reinvention of your government for the 21st century and beyond”.

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