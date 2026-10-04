‘How about quit’: Trump complaint about having ‘simple life’ pre-presidency backfires

US president Donald Trump is once again facing calls to resign, but this time it comes off the back of a rally speech in which he complained about the “simple life” he had before entering office.

Addressing a crowd in Ohio on Saturday (3 October), Trump said: “I had a simple life before this. I didn’t have to be here on Saturday night going like this, working my a** off in front of you people.

“I could have been home, I could have been in Monte Carlo, I could have been wherever the hell I wanted to be. I didn’t need to be here but I love you people and I love it.”

The comments have been met with disbelief from his critics, with author and conspiracy theory expert Mike Rothschild tweeting: “’I hate all of you and I hate being here’ is a hell of a closer”:

Former Virginia state representative Barbara Comstock expressed a similar statement and said it was “some closing selling point”:

Polling expert Dr Nate Lichtman issued a sarcastic response, writing: “I have never heard a more moving account of personal sacrifice. A billionaire, forced against his will to spend a Saturday evening in Ohio instead of Monaco. Where is the Nobel Committee?”:

Professor Brett D. Wilson, of the Virginia-based university William and Mary, said: “Think of how much better every day of all of our lives will be when we no longer have to see or hear this stupid a**hole”:

“How about quit,” suggested commentator Lucas Sanders:

And he wasn't the only one:



It wasn’t the only unusual moment to come out of the Ohio rally, as Trump also claimed he knows more than “anybody anywhere in the world”.

Yes, really.

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