Remarks made by US president Donald Trump about his time in office have taken on an unfortunate new meaning online, after they were removed from their original context to appear critical of his own presidency.

Speaking at the launch event for his new AI chatbot America.gov on Tuesday, the Republican said: “We have some of, my friends, serious hi-tech people. They looked at this over the last couple of days, they can’t believe it.

“They say, ‘This is one of the most incredible things that your government has done.’ I don’t think so, I think it’s damn good.

“But somebody said, ‘Sir, this is going to be the single biggest thing you’ve done in government.’ I said, ‘I don’t think so, but it’s damn good’ – just another thing.

“’Sir, there’s no question this’ll be the biggest thing you’ve ever…’ If this is the biggest thing I’ve ever done, I’ve done a s***ty job as president, OK?”

Except, as you might expect, social media users decided to take just the end of that particular sentence and treat it as an assessment from Trump on his own presidency.

“Well there you have it, folks. You have heard it from the horse’s mouth,” tweeted Mayra, known as @LePapillonBlu2:

Political commentator Hasan Piker wrote: “When he’s right he’s right”:

“It’s happening,” one account tweeted, attaching a video from SpongeBob SquarePants of Patrick having his brain plugged in:

Illinois governor JB Pritzker shared the clip and simply added: “I’m JB Pritzker and I approve this message”:

New York governor Kathy Hochul had a similar response:

Poltiical commentator Ed Krassenstein said: “Never thought I’d hear those words come from your mouth”:

And the official X/Twitter account for the Democrats made an attack ad out of it:

Oops.

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