Trump shares bizarre ‘oil painting’ of himself on Truth Social

Another day, another image posted by US president Donald Trump to his Truth Social profile in which he is depicted in a weird and unusual scenario.

Previous AI-generated images have imagined Trump’s face carved into Mount Rushmore and the 79-year-old as Jesus Christ (he later claimed it was of him as a “doctor”), but the latest one has raised eyebrows as the oil painting-like graphic shows the convicted felon in American football gear, emblazoned with the number ‘47’, with topless men shaking pompoms behind him.

And if you think that sounds rather camp, then you’re not the only one, as X/Twitter users proceeded to joke that Trump’s post on Thursday was the Republican celebrating Pride Month:

“Happy Pride,” tweeted Rick Wilson of the anti-Trumpism Lincoln Project:





And writer and analyst Gandalv said: “He wanted to look tough. He posted a painting of himself surrounded by oiled-up shirtless men in tiny shorts waving pompoms. Safe to say this did not land quite the way he intended”:

June is Pride Month, though The Hill reports that Trump declined to issue proclamations recognising this throughout his first term, and his press secretary Karoline Leavitt ruled out one last year, too.

“But I can tell you this president is very proud to be a president for all Americans, regardless of race, religion or creed,” she said.

The White House has been approached by indy100 for comment.

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