Donald Trump posts picture of his face on Mount Rushmore: 'His ego knows no bounds'

Donald Trump’s activity on Truth Social is getting more bizarre by the day, and his latest controversial meme saw him post his face on Mount Rushmore.

The Iran war and the cost of living crisis may have dominated headlines over recent months, but one of the defining features of Trump’s second term as president has been his increasingly strange and controversial AI-generated content on social media.

Recently, Trump was slammed for posting AI content threatening Iran . Trump also sparked major backlash after sharing an AI-generated image depicting him as Jesus Christ – his explanation? He thought it was depicting him as a doctor.

Now, his latest controversial move saw him post an image of his face etched in stone on the famous US landmark.

It’s not that surprising that Trump might seek his own image on the monument, given that he’s been trying to add his likeness on everything from passports to bank notes over recent times.

Trump posted the image of his face on Mount Rushmore and was soon met with criticism and mockery online.

Commentator and journalist Mehdi Hasan wrote: “If any other president had done this, it would have been a massive controversy and talking point.

“With our current weirdo, it has just been normalized.





Melanie D’Arrigo wrote: “Trump’s non-stop AI-slop posting is what happens when adults don’t monitor their little kids’ screen time.”

“So ugly. The ego of this man knows no bounds,” one user wrote.

The Republicans against Trump account wrote: “Trump just posted an image of himself on Mount Rushmore.

“He also posted an image of a “Trump Peace Prize” medal.

“Bro is still melting down over getting booted from the Kennedy Center.

“SAD!”

Commentator Harry Sisson wrote: “This man is unwell.”

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