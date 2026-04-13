Donald Trump has surprised absolutely no one - but offended plenty - by posting an AI-generated image depicting himself as Jesus Christ healing people.

Trump is no stranger to posting controversial AI-generated content, having shared a video depicting the Obamas as apes and a clip of him brawling with Canadian ice hockey players , all within the last couple of months.

Now, he has taken it upon himself to post an image of himself as Jesus Christ on Truth Social, following an online attack on Pope Leo.

In the image, he is dressed in a long white robe and has red cloth draped over his shoulders. He has his hand on the forehead of someone who appears to be in a hospital gown, lying in a bed. Meanwhile, around him, a nurse, veterans and civilians watch on, with one praying.

The background consists of an American flag and an eagle flying in front of it. The Statue of Liberty can also be seen, along with warplanes in the sky.

Broadcaster John Simpson summarised: “President Trump has posted this picture on social media of himself as Christ healing the sick. I’ve long given up saying how hard it is to think of any previous US president who behaved like Donald Trump, but comparing himself to Jesus puts him on another level altogether.”

Another person wrote: “Sacrilegious. Trump is a disgrace.”

Someone else asked: “MAGA Christians: How could you POSSIBLY defend this?”

One account mocked the imagery of Trump appearing to heal someone, writing: “Trump finally releases his healthcare plan.”

Another person argued: “The concept of depicting yourself as a healer when all you’ve caused is pain & suffering.”

“On Orthodox Easter, President Trump attacked the Pope because the Pope is rightly against Trump’s war in Iran and then he posted this picture of himself as if he is replacing Jesus,” former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, once ally and now fierce Trump critic, wrote. “I completely denounce this and I’m praying against it!!!”

Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.