After a week of no public events, US president Donald Trump resurfaced on Wednesday to invite the press to watch him sign a fresh batch of executive orders and take questions from journalists – an event which saw him give a bizarre definition of the word ‘ceasefire’, attack CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins, and make some unusual comments about grass.

Yes, really.

In remarks about the current state of Washington, D.C., Trump said: “You walk down the streets and people feel safe here again. It’s a safe city.

“People are all thanking me because Washington’s beautiful again. The parks are open, we changed the grass.

“You know, grass has a life also. Like people, grass has a life, and that grass hasn’t been changed in the last 70, 80 years.

“It died many times over. We have beautiful grass, beautiful parks, beautiful everything.”

And Trump’s musings on a subject as random as grass has since sparked ridicule online.

“Grass lives matter,” suggested writer Jim Stewartson:

Another X/Twitter account said it was “bizarrely one of the most wholesome things he’s said”:





Trump also claimed Washington D.C.’s fountains are “almost all open”, and that his revamped Reflecting Pool would be opened “within hours”.

“I mean, literally within hours. The water starts pouring in tonight - it’s going to be beautiful,” he said.

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