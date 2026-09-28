Another Trump ad on national TV draws 'propaganda' accusations

The week after the White House was slammed over an “authoritarian” style TV commercial, it has now aired another one which viewers have described as “propaganda”.

Last week, outrage was sparked by news that the US government used taxpayer money to fund what it later called a “public service announcement” , broadcast on Fox News. The ad made claims of the “largest tax cuts in history” and suggested the Trump administration was “reigniting American manufacturing”.

Now, just ahead of the November midterms , the Trump administration is at it again with another ad that, with some irony, includes Trump saying he will “expel the warmongers from our government”.

The black and white ad features slowed-down footage of Trump walking down a hallway, while his voice can be heard over the top. Trump says: “We will demolish the deep state, we will expel the warmongers from our government, we will drive out the globalists, we will cast out the communists, Marxists and fascists.”

It didn’t take long for people to figure out it is a rehashing of a Trump 2024 presidential campaign ad , with the only difference now being the added disclaimer that the broadcast was “paid for by the U.S. government”.

According to reports, the ad played on TV channel FOX during a football game.

“Did I really just watch an US government paid ad of Trump saying he drove the warmongers out of Washington?” someone noted. Meanwhile, Trump’s war with Iran rages on.

Another wrote: “Just a reminder: we’re paying for this propaganda bulls**t.”

Someone else pointed out: “There is no precedent for the federal government taking an incumbent president’s actual campaign material, purchasing national TV airtime for it during a campaign, and putting ‘Paid for by the U.S. Government’ at the end.

“It’s wrong. It’s theft. It’s un-American.”

Another asked: “So the sitting president can use taxpayer dollars to run campaign ads?”

One person suggested: “This ad is both incredibly illegal and politically asinine. Kudos to everyone involved.”

“‘Paid for by the U.S. Government’,” another account drew attention to.

Someone else said: “It’s wild our tax dollars are going to campaign ads for republicans. Unimaginably corrupt and illegal.”

Another wrote: “5 weeks before the midterms, American taxpayers are paying to air an ad from the 2024 Trump campaign. You are paying for this political ad.”

“It’s actually f**king crazy that they’re using our taxpayer dollars to air this propaganda slop,” one person commented.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.