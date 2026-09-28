'Delusional': Trump claims price of almost 'everything is going down'

Donald Trump ’s latest comments about the US economy have people thinking he is “delusional”.

In large part due to the ongoing Iran war that US president Trump started in February (and which he suggested would take a matter of weeks to resolve), the price of goods such as fuel and groceries have risen considerably.

The cost of diesel reached a record high in the US in September and Americans are feeling the impact on their wallets every time they fill up.

But, with the November midterm election coming up, Trump appears keen to convince people against what they can see with their own eyes, as he tried to claim the cost of “everything is going down”, excluding oil.

“With the exception of oil, which is lower than the Biden administration, and we no longer have to worry about nuclear weapons with Iran because they’re wiped out. But with the exception of oil, everything is going down. We have it going down,” Trump claimed to reporters, without providing any evidence.

In fact, according to a Grocery Dive article, grocery inflation is “primed to rise” as elevated fuel prices means retailers and suppliers will increasingly have to pass the additional cost onto the consumer.

And, it’s not the first time Trump has attempted to make the same claim about oil price under Biden, which briefly spiked in 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Former Biden administration economic spokesperson Jesse Lee said : “It just bears repeating: the spike in oil prices under Biden (long gone by when Trump took office) was due to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. The spike under Trump was due to his own war of choice.”

Trump’s remarks didn’t go down too well.

“He lives in a delusional fantasy land,” someone argued.

Another suggested: “He can’t even keep his lies about Iran straight, and he’s counting on you to be too f***ing stupid to notice.”

One person pointed out: “Saying ‘oil is cheaper’ while gas is more expensive is like bragging wheat is cheaper while bread costs more. Oil being lower does not automatically mean gas is lower. Do his supporters really fall for this bulls**t? Are they that simple? Americans don’t pull up to the pump and buy a barrel of crude. They buy gasoline. That’s the price they actually feel.”

“It's not. He's lying again. I preferred him muted,” another argued.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.