Marjorie Taylor Greene suggests migrant 'caravan' is a 'scare' tactic

Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed that a migration news story is a GOP “scare” tactic ahead of the midterm elections .

Former Donald Trump ally and Congresswoman MTG has undergone a monumental shift in the last year, going from defending Trump loudly and proudly, to now calling out Trump and the administration for its controversial actions.

MTG’s latest claim appears to revolve around a recent news story of a so-called “migrant caravan” from Honduras of over 600 people heading to the US border through Mexico, per Newsweek .

A prominent migrant caravan hit US headlines back in 2018 and was politically seized upon by Trump ahead of the 2018 midterm elections when he called the movement an “ invasion ”.

MTG seemed to suggest that the latest iteration is the GOP’s way “to scare you into voting”.

In a post on X/Twitter, she wrote: “We have not seen a caravan headed to the U.S. southern border in several years, why now?

“Oh yeah, there is an election coming and the GOP needs to scare you into voting because nothing else is working.”

“Sheesh even MTG is now calling out the obvious racist electoral play by the GOP!!” one commentator wrote.

Another said: “When Marjorie Taylor Greene is the one questioning the GOP scare campaign, that is quite a plot twist.”

“WHAT? HAS HELL FROZEN OVER?” another mocked.

One person said: “It's soooo weird seeing Marjorie Taylor Greene posting the truth.”

Someone else suggested: “All of Republican politics for the last 20 years explained in one tweet.”

One person argued: “Republicans are very predictable if you pay attention.”

“Every single word of this,” another said.

indy100 has contacted the White House for comment.

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