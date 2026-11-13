Trump mocked as he suggests his popularity is ‘higher now’ after midterms

US president Donald Trump’s actions following the Republican Party’s major defeat in the November midterms continue to spark online ridicule, what with the 80-year-old claiming Republicans have “momentum”, promoting controversial aide Stephen Miller to chief of staff, and coining a new nickname for himself relating to his plans to veto bills pushed through a Congress which is now under Democrat control.

Well now, he’s talking about how popular he supposedly is.

Yes, really.

In a phone call with Salem News Channel on Thursday, Trump said: “Every time I ran, we won. When I didn’t run, you know, it seems to be difficult, it’s sort of interesting.

“I think my level of popularity, maybe, is higher now than it was - I’m not sure – it feels to me that it would be higher, other than what happened at the midterms.”

Unsurprisingly, X/Twitter users disagreed with him:

Political commentator Jamie Bonkiewicz said: “He’s f***ing delusional”:

Filmmaker Morgan J. Freeman tweeted: “This man could lose an election, get booed out of the building, and still declare himself the most beloved president in history”:

One account joked: “I think the Titanic was the most successful voyage of all time…other than what happened with the iceberg”:

“Mississippi literally went blue because of you,” commented content creator Jared Shult:

And The Tennessee Holler quipped: “Other than when we actually measured it with voting”:

Not only that, but last week, Trump scored the lowest approval rating of any president during the midterms, when his rating was at just 38 per cent, according to a CBS News poll.

Oh dear.

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