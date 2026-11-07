US president Donald Trump has already come under fire for his response to Tuesday’s midterm elections, which has seen him sign an executive order to protect his changes to the Oval Office, promote a new red cap with the word ‘veto’ on it, and talk about his beloved White House ballroom.

And now, the convicted felon has announced he’s replaced his chief of staff, Susie Wiles, with current deputy and controversial figure, Stephen Miller.

“I am pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Miller, the current Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration, and one of my most trusted advisors, will become the Chief of Staff starting Monday, November 9, 2026.

“Susie Wiles, who has done an outstanding job, will be moving over to the Trump Political Operation. I want to thank her for her service as Chief of Staff - She has done a great job,” Trump said on Truth Social on Friday.

Miller faced criticism in May last year when he told reporters the Trump administration was “actively looking at” the suspension of habeas corpus, which concerns the rights of government detainees to file a court petition to challenge their detention.

And more recently, he attempted to insult Texas House representative and now incoming senator James Talarico – who is cisgender - by claiming “the Democrats made history in Texas by nominating their first transgender senate candidate”.

All of this and more has prompted social media users to slam the appointment, with Dr Abdul El-Sayed, senator-elect for Michigan, tweeting that Trump “couldn’t have picked a more broken person for the most dysfunctional White House in history”:

“Everything is going to get worse. Much worse,” wrote Republicans against Trump:

Angry Staffer said: “’Hey we just got blown out in a historic landslide because people hate our policies and extremism, what should we do to reset?’ ‘Let’s promote the most universally hated member of our administration!’”:

One X/Twitter user said it was an “extremely bad signal”:

Podcaster Kyle Kulinski claimed Trump “is about to get SO MUCH WORSE”:

Ex-Obama official Tommy Vietor wrote sarcastically: “Great way to signal that you learned zero lessons from the midterm debacle”:

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Trump has “learned nothing from his historic defeat”:

A similar remark was made by Massachusetts representative Jim McGovern, who said: “Clearly they’ve learned nothing”:

“As always, Donald Trump makes clear that he doesn’t give a damn about the American people,” responded Arizona representative Yassamin Ansari:

And Pod Save America co-host Jon Favreau commented: “Trump promotes the architect of the governing strategy that led to the biggest midterm loss in fifty years”:

Yikes.

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