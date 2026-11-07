Trump mocked after claiming Republicans have ‘momentum’ after disastrous midterms

Donald Trump has attempted to claim that Republicans have “momentum” now – despite the fact that the party suffered disastrous results in the US midterm elections .

Democrats won back full control of the House and Senate in a terrible result for Republicans as Americans gave their verdict on the Trump administration 's second term.

The president addressed a crowd at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida on Friday and tried to spin the results in a more positive light.

Trump said: "Under the Trump administration our ambition is back, our momentum is back, our leadership is back. Nasa is back and above all, most importantly, the United States of America is back.

However, critics on social media weren’t convinced.

JoJoFromJerz, also known as commentator Joanne Carducci, wrote: "His party just got their asses whooped in historic fashion and he just fired his Chief of Staff, but ok."

"Even Trump is excited about the Blue Tsunami," the MediasTouch account joked.

"The most tone deaf out of touch clueless president in American history," another user added.

"Has he been sleeping all week?" a commentator wrote.

One more wrote: "Back from what? What the hell is that lame ass speech?"

"He’s doing that thing where he just pretends the thing that just happened didn’t really happen," another said.









Why not read…?

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.