Trump ridiculed as he debuts new nickname after midterms disaster

Donald Trump has both had come up with some of his own nicknames and had some given to him while serving as US president, such as the Mexican food-themed NACHO (Not A Chance Hormuz Opens) and TACO (Trump Always Chicken Out).

Now, in a post to his Truth Social account on Friday, the 80-year-old shared a black-and-white photo of him resting his knuckles on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, with the words ‘Mr Veto’ above him – an image similar to the one shared by the convicted felon in January in which he branded himself the “tariff king”.

The post has since raised eyebrows over on X/Twitter, with political commentator Molly Ploofkins writing: “The lame duck president is determined to extinct the GOP”:

Republicans against Trump tweeted: “Posting this and appointing Stephen Miller as White House chief of staff send one clear message: Trump hasn’t learned a thing from the Republicans’ midterm wipeout. He’s doubling down on the very policies and rhetoric that so many Americans rejected. He’s not interested in working across the aisle or getting anything done. Keep this up, and Republicans will lose in 2028”:

And Wu Tang is for the Children commented: “If he wants to be a tough guy and veto everything….democrats should just start passing everything like raise minimum wage, do healthcare, childcare, even do the $5K checks that he promised and have him veto it all”:

Trump’s post follows an appearance on the New York Post podcast Pod Force One ahead of the midterm elections, in which he said “I’ll guess I’ll become Mr Veto” if the Republicans don’t win.

He told host Miranda Devine: “I think we’re going to do great. If we didn’t win, I’d veto everything. I’ll be vetoing, vetoing. Then they’ll come along and we’ll probably make some deals along the way.

“I guess I’ll become Mr Veto. I’m not going to let them run, and then at some point, we’ll probably make deals.”

Then on Thursday, as he signed an executive order declaring the Oval Office a national monument, a red cap bearing the words ‘veto’ was seen resting on the Resolute Desk.

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