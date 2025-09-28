'Insanely power hungry' Trump selects next US city target for troops

US president Donald Trump, a man who continues to push for a Nobel Peace Prize, has harmed those efforts once again by announcing plans to deploy troops and “full force” in Portland, Oregon – to protect Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities “under siege from attack by Antifa and other domestic terrorists”.

The Trump administration designated Antifa – a movement which is short for “anti-fascist” – a “terrorist threat” on Monday.

Taking to his Truth Social platform on Saturday, Trump declared: “At the request of Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, I am directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists.

“I am also authorizing Full Force, if necessary.”

It’s the latest city to be the target of military involvement by Trump, following the deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles, California in June, and in Washington D.C. in August.

He also issued a warning to Chicago last month by referencing the movie Apocalypse Now.

And so, talk of another city facing a military clampdown from the Trump administration has seen the US president branded “insanely power hungry” by critics:

Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren called Trump’s move “delusional and dangerous”:

The individual behind the Larry the Cat Twitter/X account said the president was “sending the troops in against his own people” which will “not end well”:

“He really wants to turn US cities into battlefields,” commented Republicans Against Trump:

Journalist Aaron Rupar pointed out that Trump said last month that Portland was brought to his attention after watching television:

While Oregon governor Tina Kotek insisted “there is no national security threat” in Portland:

It’s not the only bizarre military news to surface this week either, as Hegseth recently made headlines over an upcoming gathering of top US officials in Virginia, which will reportedly involve the defense secretary tell the troops abou the “warrior ethos”, and could last just 30 minutes.

