Donald Trump, the US president vying so hard for a Nobel Peace Prize that he renamed the US Department of Defense to the Department of War and issued a warning to Chicago referencing Apocalypse Now, has now bragged about ending another war – except this one never actually happened.

Speaking at the American Cornerstone Institute’s Founders’ Dinner at Mount Vernon, Virginia on Saturday, the Republican boasted about his administration’s work on a number of issues, including teasing an “announcement on autism” on Monday which comes after health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr vowed to find its cause “by September”.

But on peace deals, after mentioning the agreement he brokered between Armenia and Azerbaijan, he said: “We settled that war that was not settleable, as the expression goes.

“Cambodia and Armenia, that was just starting, and it’s a bad one – think of that.”

Yet Cambodia and Armenia have never been at war – probably because they’re more than 6,600 kilometres (around 4,100 miles) apart.

And social media users soon pointed out Trump’s blunder:

“He’s not a statesman – he’s a drunk uncle with a globe,” commented one:

Another account responded: “This really IS something!”

And a third joked that it was the “first war fought with telekinesis”:

It’s not the first slip-up from Trump on the peace-making front, as he previously promised that he would end the war in Ukraine on day one of his second presidential term – something which didn’t happen but which he later claimed was said “figuratively”.

He also once referred to Azerbaijan as 'Aberbaijan'.

As for the Nobel Peace Prize, the president doesn’t have long to wait to find out if he’ll win the accolade, as this year’s laureate or laureates will be announced next month, on 10 October.

We’d argue stopping fictional wars won’t do you many favours on that front, Donald.

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.