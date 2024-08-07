Donald Trump is famed for stoking the flames of conspiracy theory, but he’s outdone himself with the weirdness of his latest online rant.

The 78-year-old presidential nominee has barely paused for breath with his recent activity on Truth Social, sharing a mixture of endorsements for various Republican candidates and inflammatory accusations against his Democratic rivals.

Alongside allegations that Kamala Harris wants to “defund the police,” “ban fracking” and that she is leading the US into “World War III,” Trump has made a startling prediction about Joe Biden.

On Tuesday evening, he posted a furious and lengthy diatribe which suggested that America’s outgoing president would “crash” the Democratic National Convention and attempt to seize back power.

Including all his favourite nicknames, he wrote: “What are the chances that Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST President in the history of the U.S., whose Presidency was Unconstitutionally STOLEN from him by Kamabla, Barrack HUSSEIN Obama, Crazy Nancy Pelosi, Shifty Adam Schiff, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, and others on the Lunatic Left, CRASHES the Democrat National Convention and tries to take back the Nomination, beginning with challenging me to another DEBATE.

“He feels that he made a historically tragic mistake by handing over the U.S. Presidency, a COUP, to the people in the World he most hates, and he wants it back, NOW!!!”

Harris announced Walz as her running mate at the Democratic National Convention on 6 August (Getty Images)

He prefaced the baffling tirade by branding Harris and her new running mate, Tim Walz, as “the most Radical Left duo in American history,” suggesting that Democrats were unhappy with the pairing.

“There has never been anything like it, and there never will be again,” he fumed.

“Crazy Kamabla is, indeed, CRAZY. I HEAR THERE IS A BIG MOVEMENT TO “BRING BACK CROOKED JOE.”

The staggering, unfounded assessment was met with more than 22,000 likes and 7,000 reposts by Trump’s adoring fanbase, but received a less admiring response on other social media platforms.

Obama’s former chief strategist David Axelrod summed up many people’s reaction by tweeting: “HE IS LOSING IT.”

While the BBC’s former US editor John Sopel commented sarcastically: “Well this is measured…”

Meanwhile, far from any sign of mutiny among the Democrats’ top ranks, Biden has voiced his approval of Harris’s VP selection.

Biden has shared his support for both Harris and Walz (Getty Images)

He tweeted on Tuesday: “The first major decision a party nominee makes is their choice for Vice President. And Kamala Harris has made a great decision in choosing Governor Tim Walz to be her running mate.

“I've known Tim Walz for nearly two decades, first during his time in Congress and as Governor. A husband and father, he's been a school teacher and a high school football coach. He served for 24 years in the Army National Guard and became the highest ranking enlisted soldier to ever serve in Congress. As Governor, he's been a strong, principled, and effective leader.”

He continued: “The Harris-Walz ticket will be a powerful voice for working people and America's great middle class. They will be the strongest defenders of our personal freedoms and our democracy. And they will ensure that America continues to lead the world and play its role as the indispensable nation.

“It's time for all Democrats—and indeed all Americans—committed to freedom, democracy, and American leadership in the world to rally behind the Harris-Walz ticket.

“Every generation of Americans faces a moment where they are asked to defend American democracy. That moment is now.”

Trump was widely criticised for his performance at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) convention on 31 July (Getty Images)

Trump’s jaw-dropping behaviour is sparking concerns amid senior Republicans that the MAGA-commander-in-chief is having a “public nervous breakdown”.

Their uneasiness is the result of Trump’s constant personal attacks on Harris, including during his catastrophic performance at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) convention on 31 July.

New polls suggest the 78-year-old is slipping behind the current vice president in the popular vote and the race is tightening in key battleground states.

“This is what you would call a public nervous breakdown,” Matthew Bartlett, a Republican strategist and former Trump state department appointee, told Politico.

“This is a guy who cut through the Republican primary like a knife through butter. This is a guy who pummelled a semi-conscious president in a debate and literally out of a race.

“And now this is a guy who cannot come to grips with a competitive presidential race that would require discipline and effective messaging,” Bartlett continued.

“And we’re seeing a candidate and a campaign absolutely meltdown.”

