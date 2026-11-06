A new tired and smoking Ben Affleck meme has dropped - and we're obsessed

A new tired and smoking Ben Affleck meme has landed when we needed it most.

The actor famously has a habit for making everything look like hard work at times - and on this occasion it is voting in the midterm elections.

In the new image, Affleck can be seen with his eyes closed holding a cigarette and he appears to have has done his part in participating in democracy as a "I Voted" sticker can be seen on his jacket.

Since the latest meme dropped, social media users have been eating it up as it marks the newest addition to the new tired and smoking Ben Affleck meme universe.

One person said, "Wake up, babe. Ben Affleck tired and smoking meme has been updated."





"New affleck dropped," a second person wrote.









A third person added, "Stop what you’re doing a new Ben Affleck smoking photo just dropped on the perfect day."

"F*** this goes hard," a fourth person commented.

A fifth person reacted, "I wish I enjoyed anything as much as Ben Affleck enjoys a cigarette."





"My guy just wants a little peace," someone else noted.





Another person asked, "Does Ben Affleck know he’s the poster child for stress?"

The answer would be yes, he's well aware and previously shared his thoughts on the subject.

"You have to recognize the value there. That's the spirit and nature of media and celebrity interaction now. You have to have a sense of humor and be in on the joke with people," he told Variety adding how the smoking man was "how I was feeling" at that moment.

"Does anyone have any idea what I had to deal with by 11 a.m. that morning?" Affleck noted.

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