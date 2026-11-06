GTA 6 is predicted to be the "game of a generation" but may cause "dysphoria" among some fans, former Rockstar Games developer Kris Roberts has warned.



Grand Theft Auto 6 releases later this month on 19 November on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S. Those who pre-order the Standard or Ultimate Edition can pre-load GTA 6 in advance from 10 November.

The game is the most anticipated title of all time and hype is approaching fever pitch ahead of launch.

Roberts worked at Rockstar from 2001 to 2010 as the vehicle and game designer for the Midnight Club series before working as the lead multiplayer designer on Red Dead Redemption.

And speaking to Indy100, while he thinks GTA 6 will be the "game of a generation", he thinks it might fall short of expectations some fans might have.

Former Rockstar Games developer Kris Roberts thinks GTA 6 will be 'exceptional' but warns there could be a level of 'dysphoria' among some fans / Rockstar Games

Speaking about the levels of anticipation, Roberts said: "On the one hand, it's what you expect. But on the other hand, it almost feels like whatever is released is gonna have some level of dysphoria or, you know, not what everybody expected or what the hype suggests.

"But also from what I saw in terms of the deep dive and the gameplay that I've seen, it looks really good. I expect it'll be the game of a generation, at least for this hardware.

"I hope that the reception is positive. I can't talk about the game specifically but there are other studios that have projects that are really anticipated and whatever you put out is gonna fall short of somebody's expectations."

GTA 6 is the latest entry in the iconic franchise from Rockstar Games.

It features two main dual protagonists, Jason and Lucia, and when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the fictional state of Leonida, based on Florida.

GTA 6 releases on 19 November on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S.

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