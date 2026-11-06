Trump’s latest divisive piece of merchandise is already sparking criticism

Donald Trump has been reacting to the Republicans’ damning defeat in the US midterm elections by releasing new merchandise.

The new item? A MAGA hat with the word “VETO” written on it - and it's already sparked criticism online.

It was seen in the Oval Office, with a picture shared on the official White House account.

Democrats won back full control of the House and Senate in a chastising result for Republicans as Americans gave their verdict on the Trump administration 's second term.

Progressive Abdul El-Sayed defeated Republican Mike Rogers to become the first Muslim elected into the US Senate as part of the election results, dubbed the “blue tsunami”.

Elizabeth Warren was one person who responded to the picture, writing on Twitter/X: "If Donald Trump wants to be Mr. Veto, let’s test that out.

"The new Democratic majority in Congress should pass bills to make life more affordable and our government less corrupt."

"Generational extinction level wipeout and they're still chud posting," one more wrote.

Another wrote: "What a spectacular display of unhinged nonsense."

After the disastrous defeat for Republicans in the midterms, Trump has threatened to use the power of the presidential veto.

On Sunday, Trump said he expected to issue vetoes for “a month or two” before reaching compromises with the Democrats. “I guess I’ll become Mr Veto,” Trump told the New York Post’s Pod Force One podcast. “And then at some point, we’ll probably make deals.”

It’s not the first time Trump has unveiled new headwear which has left some people concerned.

Last year, the President unveiled a new MAGA hat with “2028” on it for sale through his official store, appearing to signal his intention to run for another term - and totally go against the US constitution.

The Trump 2028 hat is listed as $50 on Trump's website and it features the description: "The future looks bright! Rewrite the rules with the Trump 2028 high crown hat. Fully embroidered with a snap closure in the back, this will become your new go-to hat."

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